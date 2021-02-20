Advertisement

Colorado residents will soon be able to file for unemployment

File photo
File photo(File)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - Out-of-work residents in Colorado will soon be able to reopen and file new claims after a program distributing pandemic unemployment assistance ended in December. The Colorado Public Radio reported that state labor department Director Joe Barela said residents can begin filing on Saturday, marking the second launch of federal extended jobless benefits this year.

The first phase began in February for people who still had money remaining on their account in December, when federal programs funded through the coronavirus relief bill ended.

The state does not know exactly how many people will qualify this weekend but said about 289,000 people were contacted with information about how to sign up for the benefits.

