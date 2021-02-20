Broomfield Police find plane debris in several neighborhoods

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Broomfield police are reportedly responding to reports of pieces of aircraft falling from the sky into several neighborhoods Saturday afternoon. Police reportedly responded to the area near 136th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police tell CBS4 a plane had engine trouble, but did not land in Broomfield.

This photo was taken near 13th and Elmwood. Media stage in Commons Park on North side near dog park. PIO eta is 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/vfXlToB5mE — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

Details about the debris or the plane have not yet been released. No injuries were reported to Brromfield police at the time this article was written.

Officers are working to locate all the debirs; if any landed in your yard or near your home please call dispatch at 303.438.6405 right away.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

