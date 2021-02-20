Advertisement

Broomfield Police find plane debris in several neighborhoods

Broomfield Police say an aircraft had engine troubles and dropped debris into several...
Broomfield Police say an aircraft had engine troubles and dropped debris into several neighborhoods on Saturday.(Broomfield Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - Broomfield police are reportedly responding to reports of pieces of aircraft falling from the sky into several neighborhoods Saturday afternoon. Police reportedly responded to the area near 136th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police tell CBS4 a plane had engine trouble, but did not land in Broomfield.

Details about the debris or the plane have not yet been released. No injuries were reported to Brromfield police at the time this article was written.

Officers are working to locate all the debirs; if any landed in your yard or near your home please call dispatch at 303.438.6405 right away.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New round of COVID-19 stimulus checks have gone out to people throughout the country. One local...
Third stimulus check: Will you get a $1,400 check?
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
One person killed in shooting early Saturday morning
Pregnant Colorado woman suffers aneurysm before delivering baby
Pregnant Colorado woman suffers brain aneurysm before delivering baby
Shannon and Staci Kent are in custody and facing charges for attempted tampering with a dead...
Husband and wife arrested for allegedly tampering with a dead body
The permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command will be located in Huntsville, Alabama,...
Investigation into U.S. Space Command Headquarters announced

Latest News

Pueblo Police were able to recover a stolen truck Saturday morning near East 7th Lane and North...
Pueblo Police recover stolen truck
El Paso County has reached a milestone with more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine...
100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given in El Paso County
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Saturday...
One person killed in shooting early Saturday morning
Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic accident late Friday night at the intersection...
Alleged DUI crash sends one person to the hospital