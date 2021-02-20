Advertisement

Bright sun, poor ice delay Avalanche outdoor game at Lake Tahoe

The NHL will hold two historic outdoor games at Edgewood.
By JOSH DUBOW
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STATELINE, Nev. (AP) - The setting was spectacular but the ice conditions were far from it, leading to an extended delay between the first and second period of the outdoor game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at Lake Tahoe.

The NHL decided to halt the game for more than eight hours on Saturday after bright sun led to poor ice conditions that had players and officials repeatedly falling because of holes on the ice.

The NHL also announced that Sunday’s game between Boston and Philadelphia will be moved back by more than five hours to avoid the bright sunshine that is causing issues for the first game this weekend.

2/20/2021 3:36:32 PM (GMT -7:00)

