Alleged DUI crash sends one person to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a traffic accident late Friday night at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Village Road South.

All northbound Academy Boulevard lanes were closed at Maizeland Road and all southbound lanes of Academy Boulevard were closed at Rebecca Lane while crews investigated but have since reopened.

Police say one car was traveling northbound on Academy boulevard and the second car was going south on Academy trying to make a left turn onto Village Road South. The cars reportedly collided in the intersection and hit a third car.

Leonor Enriquez was taken into custody by police and one person was injured as a result of the crash. That persons injuries are unknown at this time.

Police believe alcohol was a factor. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.