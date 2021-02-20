100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County has reached a milestone with more than 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine given to residents.

The El Paso County Health Department released county data through Feb. 18:

100,472 doses administered

71,969 people vaccinated (received at least one dose)

28,704 fully vaccinated (received both doses)

They also say 50% of those over the age of 70 have now gotten at least one dose of the vaccine. Susan Wheelan, the El Paso County public health director is excited about hitting these milestones and what it means for the county moving forward.

“We are thrilled to see our community achieve this milestone, and grateful for the efforts of our many partners and the El Paso County Vaccine Consortium in helping accomplish this. We have been steadfast in advocating for more vaccine supply for our community and working diligently with our partners to increase vaccination coordination and planning efforts. We are proud to see these efforts come to fruition and look forward to continued progress and the ability to vaccinate more residents” said Wheelan.

According to the health department El Paso County, the rate of decline is slowing and is encouraging people to double down on prevention measures, including social distancing, washing hands frequently, staying home when sick and wearing a mask, even if you have been vaccinated.

Click here for El Paso Counties COVID-19 data and here for the latest COVID-19 vaccine information.

