UK top court gives Uber drivers benefits in landmark ruling

LONDON (AP) - The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self-employed. Friday’s decision threatens the California company’s business model and holds broader implications for the so-called gig economy.

The Supreme Court unanimously rejected Uber’s appeal against a lower court ruling, handing defeat to the ride-hailing giant in the culmination of a long-running legal battle. The judges agreed that Uber drivers are “workers” under British law, therefore entitling them to benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage.

Uber had argued that drivers were independent contractors.

