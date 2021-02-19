State Health says vaccine shipments will arrive before end of the week despite weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says vaccine shipments will arrive in Colorado before the end of the week, despite weather delays.

Kate McIntire, the Deputy Director of the COVID Vaccine Task Force, says weather across the U.S. delayed shipments. But she says delivery crews are working 24-hour shifts to make up time.

The state is expecting shipments of just over 20,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by Saturday. They are also expecting a large shipment of around 50,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine by Saturday, no later than Monday.

Brigadier General Scott Sherman added that no current vaccine appointments will have to be canceled.

Sherman said the state wants to do more mass vaccination clinics. Some will be organized by the health department, others by FEMA. But he did not go into specifics and says plans are still in the works.

Sherman also said vaccinating the general public could be a long ways off. The next phase for Colorado is 1B.3. That’s essential workers and people with two more more high risk conditions. Sherman estimates there’s over 1 million people in that group alone.

