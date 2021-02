COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are asking for the communities assistance locating a wanted man. 31-year old Demetrio Rivera is reportedly wanted on several warrants including stalking, trespassing, criminal mischief, and harassment.

WANTED PERSON



The Pueblo Police Department is seeking the assistance of our community in locating, 31-year-old, Demetrio Rivera.



If you have any information or know his location, please call Pueblo Police Dispatch at 719-553-2502. pic.twitter.com/1AZCuS8rc5 — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) February 19, 2021

If you have any information or know his location, please call Pueblo Police Dispatch at 719-553-2502.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.