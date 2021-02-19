Pregnant Colorado woman suffers brain aneurysm before delivering baby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is being treated at a Denver hospital after she suffered a brain aneurysm the day before her pregnancy due date.

38-year-old Lauren Bern Britton was admitted to the hospital on February 7 after her husband, Josh Britton, noticed that she was slurring her words. Doctors were able to stabilize Lauren and help her deliver her baby via C-section. Her daughter, Lake Marie Britton, is in good health.

Several days after her C-section, Lauren was alert and able to hold her baby.

“She came to her senses,” Josh explained. “She was able to speak, had some short term memory loss that was able to see the baby, visit the baby and feed him and things or feed her and things like that.”

Lauren Britton holds her newborn baby girl in the hospital (KKTV)

Sadly that would not be the end of the family’s troubles.

Lauren later suffered a massive stroke while doctors tried to repair the aneurysm on February 12. She currently is in a locked state, and can only blink her eyes.

“You know she was so looking forward to the baby, and you know, having a few months off of work to to really bond with the baby,” Josh added. “Now to have this happen...it’s so tough to see.”

Her husband says their family is still trying to figure out the next steps and is considering looking at long term care.

Some friends of the Britton family in Colorado Springs set up a GoFundMe page to help take care of some of Lauren’s medical bills.

