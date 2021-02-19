Nuggets Nikola Jokic named starter for 2021 All-Star game

DENVER - Center Nikola Jokic was named an NBA All-Star for the third straight season Thursday, and will start the 2021 NBA All-Star game on Sunday, Mar. 7 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Jokic becomes the first Nugget to start an All-Star Game since Carmelo Anthony in 2011. He is currently averaging 27.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.57 steals per game. He has recorded 25 double-doubles, and is one of the frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award as the midpoint of the season approaches.

Jokic hails from Serbia, and was the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft. He has appeared in 409 career games for Denver, and currently leads the Nuggets in almost every offense statistical category. Denver is 15-13 on the season.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant were the leading fan vote-getters in the Western and Eastern Conferences for the All-Star Game. Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Golden State guard Stephen Curry and Dallas guard Luka Doncic were also selected. Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia center Joel Embiid join Durant in the East starting frontcourt, with Washington’s Bradley Beal and Brooklyn’s Kyrie Irving are the teams’ starting guards.

