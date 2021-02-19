Advertisement

Letecia Stauch appearing in court Friday

Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs. (KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The woman accused in the killing of her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch will be in court on Friday for what is likely to be a closed-door hearing about her request for new attorneys. That’s according to our news partners at the Gazette.

Letecia Stauch is set to be in court at 2:30 p.m. If Stauch requests new attorneys, as expected, the judge will close the courtroom to everyone except the defendant and her lawyers, Chief Judge Will Bain’s clerk said — a standard measure because the hearings tend to delve into privileged communications between defendants and their attorneys.

Read more on the hearing here.

