Investigation into U.S. Space Command Headquarters announced

The permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command will be located in Huntsville, Alabama,...
The permanent headquarters of the U.S. Space Command will be located in Huntsville, Alabama, the Secretary of the Air Force said.(U.S. Space Command)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Department of Defense Inspector General announced an investigation into the basing decision for the location of the U.S. Space Command headquarters on Friday.

The Inspector General will reportedly evaluate whether or not the Department of the Air Force (DAF) complied with DoD and Air Force policies during the selection process. They will also look to see if the DAF used objective and relative scoring factors and if the DAF calculated the cost for the six candidate locations.

Congressman Doug Lamborn released a statement Friday afternoon saying:

It is imperative that we thoroughly review what I believe will prove to be a fundamentally flawed process that focused on bean-counting rather than American space dominance. I have been in close contact with the Office of Inspector General and my colleagues on the Armed Services Committee about this matter, and have also requested the Government Accountability Office review the defective methodology behind this process. I welcome the investigation by the DOD OIG, and look forward to this review. I will continue working to ensure that this decision was made with neither political bias nor arbitrary and inappropriate metrics which will ultimately materially damage our national security and hamper Space Command’s critical mission.

Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D) and John Hickenlooper (D) also released a statement saying:

“We are glad to hear that the Department of Defense Inspector General will be investigating the Trump Administration’s hastily-announced basing decision to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama. Colorado is the epicenter of the national security space mission and has been performing the mission since the inception of Space Command in 1985. Moving Space Command will disrupt the mission while risking our national security and economic vitality. Politics have no role to play in our national security. We fully support the investigation.”

