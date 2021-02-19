Advertisement

In-N-Out opening new location in Castle Rock

In-N-Out Image Courtesy of AP IMAGES
In-N-Out Image Courtesy of AP IMAGES (KKCO)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - In-N-Out is opening up another location at the Outlets at Castle Rock.

Carl Arena, the Vice President of Real Estate & Development released a statement saying:

“We are working on a site at 5050 Factory Shops Blvd. and we are very enthusiastic about the opportunity there. That said, it is still very early in the development process. Once we begin construction on a new location, it usually takes us around 5 to 6 months to build a restaurant and open for business. However, there is still quite a bit of work to be done before we can even set a time to begin construction.”

A timeline for when construction will start or an open date have not yet been finalized. We will let you know when more information on this location is released.

