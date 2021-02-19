Health care providers across El Paso County expand equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Local health officials are working to close the gap in disparities when it comes to the vaccine rollout.

They are holding several clinics this weekend in the county to help break down barriers for minority groups.

The El Paso County Health Department says there are certain communities that tend to be less likely to have had access across the country and they want to make sure that is not happening here. They are targeting populations who may have not have as easy of access to the vaccine.

They are focusing on communities in southeast Colorado Springs and in Fountain and are hoping to especially reach community members of color.

Peak Vista’s clinic is taking place Friday and Saturday. Community partners are reaching out to eligible patients who are Black, Hispanic and Latino.

UCHealth is also holding a clinic at the YMCA off Jet Wing Drive.

They are teaming up with some local churches and will call people to set up appointments.

For the third clinic, Servicios De La Raza is partnering with the health department to give out one thousand free vaccines for people of color who are 65 and older.

There are still some openings available for appointments - call (719) 374-8313 for more information.

The health department says its important to make sure everyone has an equal opportunity to get vaccinated.

“We’re also looking at those equity issues, recognizing as we look across the nation and then in our state that they, there tend to be certain communities that are less likely to have had access or to have gotten enrolled in a vaccination,” Dr. Robin Johnson explained. “So we’re trying to assure that we have broken down those barriers and provided opportunities for our community across the board to get connected to a vaccine.”

Combined, they will be giving out more than 2,500 vaccines at the clinics this weekend, not including Centura’s make-up clinic at the Broadmoor World Arena this weekend. That one is full.

The health department says every one is one closer to normalcy.

¡Aún hay citas disponibles para el evento de vacunación de EPCPublicHealth y @serviciosdlraz personas mayores en comunidades de color este fin de semana!



Si es un adulto mayor en una comunidad minoritaria, de 65 años en adelante, llame al 719-374-8313 para concertar una cita. pic.twitter.com/K0QGPSgwni — Public Health (@EPCPublicHealth) February 18, 2021

