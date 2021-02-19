Disney World announces 50th anniversary celebration

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World in Florida turns 50 in October.

To help celebrate, Mickey and Minnie will be wearing flashier threads and iconic structures such as the Cinderella Castle and the golf-ball-like Spaceship Earth are getting new lighting.

Disney officials on Friday unveiled the first details of how Disney World will celebrate its milestone anniversary.

Join in the glow of The World's Most Magical Celebration as the heart of the Theme Parks shine as Beacons of Magic! And get ready for an EARidescent celebration with shimmering highlights and special wonders across all four Theme Parks and beyond. #DisneyWorld50 — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) February 19, 2021

Plans for the 18-month celebration which starts in October are being made amid one of the toughest stretches the sprawling theme park resort has faced in its nearly 50 years.

Last fall, the company announced layoffs for 28,000 workers from its parks division due to limits on attendance and other pandemic-related issues.

