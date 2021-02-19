D-11 plans to return to in-person learning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - D-11 says they plan to return to in-person learning for Kindergarten through twelfth grade, five days a week. This will start at the beginning of the fourth quarter on March 10, 2021.

The district made to move as COVID-19 data in El Paso County continues to improve, increasing vaccine availability and ongoing safety practices within the district.

District officials say the remote learning option will still be available with some modifications for families might choose to continue with remote learning. Families will hear more details in the coming weeks regarding school-based scheduling and logistics as the district makes those final decisions.

Preschool will continue on a four-day schedule.

