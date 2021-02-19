Court case delayed in Denver security guard shooting

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The case involving a security guard who allegedly shot and killed a man at a protest in Denver last October, is seeing another delay. That’s according to our sister station, CBS4, in Denver.

Matthew Doloff was reportedly supposed to enter a plea deal Friday morning, but his attorneys asked for a delay saying the autopsy was not complete.

CBS4 reached out to the coroner’s office and were told the autopsy has been complete since Dec. 17 and provided a copy. CBS4 also says the prosecutor indicated they did not have the report this morning in the courtroom.

Dolloff is claiming self-defense in the case and is due back in court on March 26, 2021.

