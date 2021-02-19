Advertisement

Court case delayed in Denver security guard shooting

This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Matthew Dolloff. Police identified on...
This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Matthew Dolloff. Police identified on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, the 30-year-old man as the suspect in a fatal shooting that took place in downtown Denver during dueling protests.(Denver Police Department via AP)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The case involving a security guard who allegedly shot and killed a man at a protest in Denver last October, is seeing another delay. That’s according to our sister station, CBS4, in Denver.

Matthew Doloff was reportedly supposed to enter a plea deal Friday morning, but his attorneys asked for a delay saying the autopsy was not complete.

CBS4 reached out to the coroner’s office and were told the autopsy has been complete since Dec. 17 and provided a copy. CBS4 also says the prosecutor indicated they did not have the report this morning in the courtroom.

Dolloff is claiming self-defense in the case and is due back in court on March 26, 2021.

