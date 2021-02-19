Advertisement

Colorado adds county level data to COVID-19 dashboard

The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard ill now include county-level vaccine administration data
The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard ill now include county-level vaccine administration data(Colorado Department of Public Health and Enviorment)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard will now include county-level vaccine administration data. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) says the expanded dashboard prioritizes the state’s commitment to transparency and ensure accountability.

CDPHE says the new version will include:

  • Total number of doses administered to individuals who reside in each county.
  • Number of doses administered per 100,000 people who live in each county.
  • Doses distributed will show the total number of doses that have been shipped to providers in each county.
  • Doses distributed per 100,000 people to show the rate number of doses per 100,000 that have been shipped to providers in each county.
  • Difference between percent of doses distributed and percent of state population.

This vaccine data is still in the “beta” form so CDPHE can get feedback from the community. For more information on COVID-19 in Colorado, click here.

