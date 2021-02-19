CC Hockey upsets Minnesota-Duluth, wins first game since New Year’s Day

DULUTH, Minn. (KKTV) - Colorado College hockey toppled No. 8 Minnesota-Duluth on the road 2-1, snapping a nine-game losing streak dating back to Jan. 1.

Tigers senior Troy Conzo netted the game-winning goal with 2:29 left in the 3rd period to give CC the eventual win. The first star of the game was freshman goalie Dominic Basee, who recorded a career high 42 saves on 43 shots.

Colorado College wins their second game of the season against the Bulldogs. The Tigers won 4-1 in the Omaha pod on Dec. 13.

CC wins their 4th game of the season (4-13-2) and moves on to play St. Cloud State Feb. 20.

