Canon City police respond to calls for ‘suspicious device’; No longer considered a threat

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspicious device left at the corner of Ninth Street and Main Street in Canon City and is no longer considered a threat to the public.

Canon City Police reportedly responded to the area on calls for a suspicious device in a drop off bin at the Goodwill. They tell 11 News the device was constructed out of air soft paintballs and was not a threat to the public.

In a effort of safety officers closed the area while they investigated the device.

Commander Tim Walsh tells 11 News he wants to make sure Canon City stays safe, but is asking the community to take some of these actions upon themselves. “We are asking people to please consider the possibility of a mistaken identity before they drop off items like this in a public place” says Walsh.

