Advertisement

Boulder man reportedly bites officer after high-speed chase

The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Roger Sullivan of Boulder was taken into custody...
The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Roger Sullivan of Boulder was taken into custody after high-speed chase; then reportedly bites officer.(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s office took one man into custody after an ‘extensive pursuit’.

On February 18, 2021 deputies responded to calls on a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Valli-Hi Motel. It is located near I-25 and N. Pecos St. in Denver.

Deputies ran the license plate of the car and found out it was stolen. That’s when the driver of the car reportedly accelerated and backed into the police cars multiple times. The suspect continued to ram the cars but deputies were able to successfully deploy “stop sticks” as the suspects car sped out of the parking lot and struck another police car.

The suspect continued to lead police on a chase when he hit another car and crashed on the shoulder of I-270. The suspect got of of the car on foot and attempted to engage deputies with a hunting knife he was carrying.

Deputies were able to subdue the man and he was taken into custody. The suspect was arrested and taken to an area hospital for treatment where he continued to fight with medical personnel and bit another deputy causing injury to the deputies’ hand.

The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Roger Sullivan of Boulder.

When deputies searched Sullivan’s car they reportedly found cocaine, MDMA (Ecstasy), morphine and oxycodone.

Sullivan is being held in the Adams County Detention Facility and is facing several charges. Those charges include: multiple traffic offenses, assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding bodily injury to another, aggravated motor vehicle theft causing injury to another, criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and driving under restraint.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Image courtesy Colorado Springs Police via KKTV
Colorado Court vacates Krystal Lee’s sentence in connection with Kelsey Berreth’s murder
Colorado State Patrol is working on cleaning up a crash on I-25 near exit 192 after a...
I-25 back open after crash near Lone Tree caused closure of highway for several hours
Letecia Stauch in a March 11, 2020 court appearance in Colorado Springs.
Letecia Stauch appearing in court Friday
Several vehicles including three semis were involved in two separate crashes by the Larkspur...
I-25 back open following several crashes involving 3 cars, 3 semis in I-25 ‘gap’ near Larkspur
Colorado COVID-19 Dial.
Teller County moving to ‘level blue’ on COVID-19 dial

Latest News

Both UCHealth staff and the community to encourage making kind gestures and connecting with...
UCHealth encouraging acts of kindness in the community
In-N-Out Image Courtesy of AP IMAGES
In-N-Out opening new location in Castle Rock
This photo provided by the Denver Police Department shows Matthew Dolloff. Police identified on...
Court case delayed in Denver security guard shooting
D-11 Logo
D-11 plans to return to in-person learning