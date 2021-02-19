Boulder man reportedly bites officer after high-speed chase

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Adams County Sheriff’s office took one man into custody after an ‘extensive pursuit’.

On February 18, 2021 deputies responded to calls on a suspicious car in the parking lot of the Valli-Hi Motel. It is located near I-25 and N. Pecos St. in Denver.

Deputies ran the license plate of the car and found out it was stolen. That’s when the driver of the car reportedly accelerated and backed into the police cars multiple times. The suspect continued to ram the cars but deputies were able to successfully deploy “stop sticks” as the suspects car sped out of the parking lot and struck another police car.

The suspect continued to lead police on a chase when he hit another car and crashed on the shoulder of I-270. The suspect got of of the car on foot and attempted to engage deputies with a hunting knife he was carrying.

Deputies were able to subdue the man and he was taken into custody. The suspect was arrested and taken to an area hospital for treatment where he continued to fight with medical personnel and bit another deputy causing injury to the deputies’ hand.

The suspect was identified as 50-year-old Roger Sullivan of Boulder.

When deputies searched Sullivan’s car they reportedly found cocaine, MDMA (Ecstasy), morphine and oxycodone.

Sullivan is being held in the Adams County Detention Facility and is facing several charges. Those charges include: multiple traffic offenses, assault on a peace officer, vehicular eluding bodily injury to another, aggravated motor vehicle theft causing injury to another, criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and driving under restraint.

