Biden rolling out plan for $4 billion global vaccine effort

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House officials say Joe Biden will use his first big presidential moment on the global stage at Friday’s Group of Seven meeting to announce that the U.S. will soon begin releasing $4 billion for an international effort to bolster the purchase and distribution of coronavirus vaccine for poor nations.

Former President Donald Trump declined to participate in the COVAX initiative because of its ties to the World Health Organization. Trump had accused the Geneva-based health organization of covering up China’s missteps in handling the virus.

The meeting of the G-7 is being held virtually.

