Beyonce’s foundation provides aid for people affected by winter storms

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:44 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - Beyonce is lending a hand to her home state of Texas and surrounding states hit hard by the recent winter storm.

The storm left millions of people without power for days. Millions also lost access to clean, running water.

Beyonce’s BeyGOOD Foundation has teamed up with Adidas and the Houston disaster relief group Bread of Life.

People impacted by the storm can apply for up to $1,000 in aid through Bread of Life’s online form.

