Trio robs north Springs Diamond Shamrock

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three suspects remain on the run after threatening a convenience store employee and robbing the business.

According to police, the clerk was working the evening shift at a Diamond Shamrock Wednesday night when the suspects walked in. They warned the employee that they were carrying weapons, then proceeded to grab merchandise and help themselves to the contents of the cash register.

The clerk was left unharmed and called police after the robbers fled. The victim didn’t know which way the suspects went.

The robbery was reported at 7:15 p.m. The store is located at the corner of North Academy and Montebello. Suspect descriptions have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

