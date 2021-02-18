Advertisement

Tim Tebow retires from baseball after five years with Mets

The former Broncos first round draft pick is hanging up the cleats.
FILE - In this March 7, 2019, file photo, New York Mets' Tim Tebow loosens up before batting in...
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(AP) -Tim Tebow is retiring from baseball after five years as a minor leaguer with the New York Mets. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and reached Triple-A. He played 77 games at baseball’s highest minor league level in 2019, batting .163 with four home runs. He finishes his career with a .223 average over 287 games. A lefty-hitting outfielder, the 33-year-old was invited the major league spring training this season, taking one of New York’s 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/17/2021 6:04:46 PM (GMT -7:00)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

