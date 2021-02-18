Advertisement

Teller County moving to “level blue” on COVID-19 dial

Colorado COVID-19 Dial.
Colorado COVID-19 Dial.(CDPHE)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:31 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TELLER COUNTY (KKTV) - Effective on February 18th, Teller County will move to the “blue level” under state’s new COVID-19 dial.

The Teller County Board of Health informed the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Wednesday.

Teller County Commissioner Chairman Bob Campbell says this is another step to restoring the freedoms that people in Teller County should enjoy. He went on to say, “Teller County residents should be applauded for their efforts to reduce the spread of the virus. Kudos to Teller County Public Health volunteers, staff and our local vaccination partners; we have vaccinated nearly 50% of our over-70 population with the first dose.”

At the time of this writing the seven-day cumulative incidence rate in Teller County stands at 59 per 100,000 people. Their percent positivity is at 3.7%.

3,481 people have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine, and 1,071 have gotten their second dose.

With the county moving to the blue level on the dial some restrictions will be loosened including:

-Restaurants may operate at 50% of posted occupancy indoors.

-Both indoor and outdoor events can apply for local site variances to Teller County Board of Health.

-Last Call for alcohol service is moved to 12 a.m.

-Gyms may operate at 50% occupancy.

For a full list of changes you can go here.

