D-11 announces future plans for their facilities and plans to moving forward

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - D-11 in Colorado Springs has unveiled a new master plan which includes academic and infrastructure goals.

The district will reportedly make significant investments in thirty schools and will do ‘major rebuilding’ in fifteen campuses. Five campuses will reportedly be repurposed but has not yet been determined. The district will be community engagement to see what the community wants.

Those five campuses include Buena Vista, Edison, Henry, Queen Palmer, and Taylor elementary schools.

D-11 also laid out a new academic master plan which includes five priorities:

Quality Neighborhood schools

Distinctive magnet schools and programming

Aligned programming pathways when a student enters school, they’ll be able to see different pathways of which schools/programs they could take and go through up through twelfth grade

Expanded college and career options

Equitable access to learning opportunities experiences and outcome

The master plan will reportedly cost around $1 billion. The district plans to propose several bonds to voters and get community support this fall.

