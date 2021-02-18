Advertisement

D-11 announces future plans for their facilities and plans to moving forward

D-11 Logo
D-11 Logo(Colorado Springs School District 11)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - D-11 in Colorado Springs has unveiled a new master plan which includes academic and infrastructure goals.

The district will reportedly make significant investments in thirty schools and will do ‘major rebuilding’ in fifteen campuses. Five campuses will reportedly be repurposed but has not yet been determined. The district will be community engagement to see what the community wants.

Those five campuses include Buena Vista, Edison, Henry, Queen Palmer, and Taylor elementary schools.

D-11 also laid out a new academic master plan which includes five priorities:

  • Quality Neighborhood schools
  • Distinctive magnet schools and programming
  • Aligned programming pathways
    • when a student enters school, they’ll be able to see different pathways of which schools/programs they could take and go through up through twelfth grade
  • Expanded college and career options
  • Equitable access to learning opportunities experiences and outcome

The master plan will reportedly cost around $1 billion. The district plans to propose several bonds to voters and get community support this fall.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.18.21
Better Days Ahead
Loss prevention officer tased trying to stop robbery suspect
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
Mayor Val Carr died after a two-month battle with COVID-19.
Woodland Park mayor dies following battle with COVID-19
Image courtesy Colorado Springs Police via KKTV
Colorado Court vacates Krystal Lee’s sentence in connection with Kelsey Berreth’s murder

Latest News

Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Some electricity restored in Texas, but water woes grow
Health care providers across El Paso County expand equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines
Image courtesy Colorado Springs Police via KKTV
Colorado Court vacates Krystal Lee’s sentence in connection with Kelsey Berreth’s murder
File image
Colorado Supreme Court requests outside panel to select independent investigators