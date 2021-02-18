Crews clean up crash North of Castle Rock; Expect I-25 closure to last several hours
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says the closure at I-25 Northbound at Exit 192 (Ridgegate) will last about 5 hours (as of 12:30 p.m.).
CSP says a commercial vehicle collided with an RTD Light Rail Bridge just North of Lincoln in Castle Rock. The crash happened just before 12 p.m.
It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.
If you are heading North on I-25, crews suggest you exit at Ridgegate, to Peoria, to Lincoln, and then back to I-25.
CDOT and CSP crews are on scene of the crash and are working to determine a cause. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
