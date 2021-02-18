Crews clean up crash North of Castle Rock; Expect I-25 closure to last several hours

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says the closure at I-25 Northbound at Exit 192 (Ridgegate) will last about 5 hours (as of 12:30 p.m.).

CSP says a commercial vehicle collided with an RTD Light Rail Bridge just North of Lincoln in Castle Rock. The crash happened just before 12 p.m.

Traffic Advisory Update



The closure on I-25 northbound at Ridgegate is going to last for some time.@ColoradoDOT Bridge Engineers are on scene.



Your alternative route is to exit at Ridgegate, to Peoria, to Lincoln, back to I-25. pic.twitter.com/1MRxLbYlKk — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 18, 2021

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

If you are heading North on I-25, crews suggest you exit at Ridgegate, to Peoria, to Lincoln, and then back to I-25.

CDOT and CSP crews are on scene of the crash and are working to determine a cause. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

