Colorado Court vacates Krystal Lee’s sentence in connection with Kelsey Berreth’s murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to court documents obtained by 11 News, a Colorado judge has vacated Krystal Lee’s sentence. Lee’s case will be re-sentenced in district court.

#BREAKING: We have confirmed #KrystalLee three-year sentence has been thrown out. According to the ruling today the district court "erroneously sentenced her outside the maximum term." We'll have more to come at 5:30. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/d7Z2JYZ0dK — Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) February 18, 2021

Court documents say the district court sentenced Lee outside of the presumptive maximum term and vacated her sentence and delayed the case for re-sentencing.

This is a breaking news story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.