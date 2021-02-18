Advertisement

Colorado Court vacates Krystal Lee’s sentence in connection with Kelsey Berreth’s murder

Image courtesy Colorado Springs Police via KKTV
Image courtesy Colorado Springs Police via KKTV(KMVT)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to court documents obtained by 11 News, a Colorado judge has vacated Krystal Lee’s sentence. Lee’s case will be re-sentenced in district court.

Court documents say the district court sentenced Lee outside of the presumptive maximum term and vacated her sentence and delayed the case for re-sentencing.

This is a breaking news story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.18.21
Better Days Ahead
Loss prevention officer tased trying to stop robbery suspect
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
Mayor Val Carr died after a two-month battle with COVID-19.
Woodland Park mayor dies following battle with COVID-19
Colorado COVID-19 Dial.
Teller County moving to ‘level blue’ on COVID-19 dial

Latest News

D-11 Logo
D-11 announces future plans for their facilities and plans to moving forward
Texas power woes continue amid a deep freeze.
Some electricity restored in Texas, but water woes persist
File image
Colorado Supreme Court requests outside panel to select independent investigators
The City of Manitou Springs logo
City of Manitou Springs replacing Columbus Day