Colorado Court vacates Krystal Lee’s sentence in connection with Kelsey Berreth’s murder
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to court documents obtained by 11 News, a Colorado judge has vacated Krystal Lee’s sentence. Lee’s case will be re-sentenced in district court.
Court documents say the district court sentenced Lee outside of the presumptive maximum term and vacated her sentence and delayed the case for re-sentencing.
This is a breaking news story and we will update this article as more information becomes available.
