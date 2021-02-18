Advertisement

City of Manitou Springs replacing Columbus Day

Manitou Springs city logo
Manitou Springs city logo(City of Manitou Springs)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Manitou Springs is replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous People’s Day.

Manitou Springs was built on the homelands and villages of the Ute, Cheyenne, and Arapahoe indigenous tribes in the region. On February 16, 2021 unanimously approved a resolution proclaiming the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Mayor John Graham released a statement in a press release:

“As a City that was built on the lands of the indigenous peoples of this area, it is our duty to respect their many contributions to our society, and celebrate the knowledge and cultural impact that the indigenous people of this region have had on us all. While doing so, we must also oppose the systemic racism that they have experienced since Europe’s arrival in the United States, and recognize the wrongdoings of past.”

