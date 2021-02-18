Beal hits late free throws, Wizards edge Nuggets 130-128

WASHINGTON (AP) - Bradley Beal made two free throws with a tenth of a second left to give the Washington Wizards their third straight victory, 130-128 over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Davis Bertans had career highs with nine 3-pointers and 35 points, Beal finished with 25 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Washington has won three straight for the first time since Dec. 1-5, 2018.

Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points, and Nikola Jokic scored 33 points. Murray scored Denver’s final 11 points, with his 3-pointer tying it at 128 with 2.1 seconds left.

2/17/2021 10:11:28 PM (GMT -7:00)