Advertisement

Beal hits late free throws, Wizards edge Nuggets 130-128

The Nuggets select the Pac-12 Rookie of the year in round one of the NBA Draft.
The Nuggets select the Pac-12 Rookie of the year in round one of the NBA Draft.(KKTV)
By RICH DUBROFF
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Bradley Beal made two free throws with a tenth of a second left to give the Washington Wizards their third straight victory, 130-128 over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night.

Davis Bertans had career highs with nine 3-pointers and 35 points, Beal finished with 25 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Russell Westbrook had a triple-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Washington has won three straight for the first time since Dec. 1-5, 2018.

Jamal Murray led Denver with 35 points, and Nikola Jokic scored 33 points. Murray scored Denver’s final 11 points, with his 3-pointer tying it at 128 with 2.1 seconds left.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/17/2021 10:11:28 PM (GMT -7:00)

Most Read

The Colorado Springs Police Department Mobile Command Center at the scene of a standoff in...
No police or neighbors injured during standoff in Briargate
Mayor Val Carr died after a two-month battle with COVID-19.
Woodland Park mayor dies following battle with COVID-19
Heaviest snow mainly west of I-25
Snow winds down late tonight
Loss prevention officer tased trying to stop robbery suspect
King Soopers offering COVID-19 vaccines.
Colorado King Soopers will offer additional COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

FILE - In this March 7, 2019, file photo, New York Mets' Tim Tebow loosens up before batting in...
Tim Tebow retires from baseball after five years with Mets
Colorado Avalanche logo
Clutch Kadri scores with 41 seconds left, Avalanche edge Vegas 3-2
NIKOLA JOKIC NUGGETS
Jokic’s 43 Points not enough in Boston
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver and Widefield High School alum Vincent Jackson found dead