3 cars, 3 semis collide in I-25 ‘gap,’ force interstate shutdown at Larkspur

Several vehicles including three semis were involved in two separate crashes by the Larkspur...
Several vehicles including three semis were involved in two separate crashes by the Larkspur exit on Feb. 18, 2021. The crashes forced the closure of both sides of I-25.(CSP)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LARKSPUR, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are strongly urged to avoid the I-25 “gap” after two separate crashes snarled traffic Thursday afternoon.

Three semis and three cars were involved in the collisions, which happened in quick succession around 10:45 a.m. on northbound I-25 near the Larkspur exit (173). Two hours later, the traffic tangle was no closer to improving after state troopers shut down both sides of the interstate.

The cause of the multi-vehicle crashes has not been released, but CDOT said at the time of the pileups that road conditions were slick.

In the below chopper video, the line of traffic starts 50 seconds in.

WATCH: I-25 closed at Larkspur

Yikes! This is the mess on southbound I-25 that has closed BOTH sides of the interstate at Larkspur (exit 173). Three cars and three semis are involved. So far, there are no reports of serious injuries, but the traffic cannot be understated...fast forward to 50 seconds in to see just how bad. AVOID THE AREA!!! https://www.kktv.com/page/traffic-watch/

Posted by KKTV 11 News on Thursday, February 18, 2021

There have been no reports so far of serious injuries.

