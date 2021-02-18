3 cars, 3 semis collide in I-25 ‘gap,’ force interstate shutdown at Larkspur

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are strongly urged to avoid the I-25 “gap” after two separate crashes snarled traffic Thursday afternoon.

Three semis and three cars were involved in the collisions, which happened in quick succession around 10:45 a.m. on northbound I-25 near the Larkspur exit (173). Two hours later, the traffic tangle was no closer to improving after state troopers shut down both sides of the interstate.

Traffic Advisory Update



I-25 Northbound at MP 172@CSP_CastleRock Troopers continue to clean up the multi car crash.



Please be cautious as you make your way north on I-25 through the #Gap pic.twitter.com/MffGI7rjtF — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 18, 2021

The cause of the multi-vehicle crashes has not been released, but CDOT said at the time of the pileups that road conditions were slick.

In the below chopper video, the line of traffic starts 50 seconds in.

WATCH: I-25 closed at Larkspur Yikes! This is the mess on southbound I-25 that has closed BOTH sides of the interstate at Larkspur (exit 173). Three cars and three semis are involved. So far, there are no reports of serious injuries, but the traffic cannot be understated...fast forward to 50 seconds in to see just how bad. AVOID THE AREA!!! https://www.kktv.com/page/traffic-watch/ Posted by KKTV 11 News on Thursday, February 18, 2021

There have been no reports so far of serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.