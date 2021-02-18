3 cars, 3 semis collide in I-25 ‘gap,’ force interstate shutdown at Larkspur
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LARKSPUR, Colo. (KKTV) - Drivers are strongly urged to avoid the I-25 “gap” after two separate crashes snarled traffic Thursday afternoon.
Three semis and three cars were involved in the collisions, which happened in quick succession around 10:45 a.m. on northbound I-25 near the Larkspur exit (173). Two hours later, the traffic tangle was no closer to improving after state troopers shut down both sides of the interstate.
The cause of the multi-vehicle crashes has not been released, but CDOT said at the time of the pileups that road conditions were slick.
In the below chopper video, the line of traffic starts 50 seconds in.
There have been no reports so far of serious injuries.
