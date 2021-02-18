Advertisement

2 officers accused of drinking, ignoring calls while on duty in Conn.

By News 12 Connecticut staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:48 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Conn. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT/CNN) - Two police offers accused of drinking and ignoring service calls appeared in court Wednesday.

They were found at a hotel together when they were supposed to be on patrol, authorities said.

Michael Dimeglio and Sara Laudano are accused of drinking at Donovan’s in south Norwalk just before starting their shifts Oct. 9.

Once on the clock, police said they drank more alcohol in the department’s parking lot, where Laudano also took a hit of THC from a vape pen.

That evening, she allegedly continued to drink, this time in the parking lot of High Road School, with Dimeglio and a friend joining her for part of the time.

Laudano is accused of spending four hours there and ignoring two calls for service.

Police said both officers later checked into a hotel while still on the job for an overtime shift.

When dispatch couldn’t get a hold of Laudano, a supervisor tracked her down.

Police said the two were found in a room together “not in a condition to respond to calls for service.”

Dimeglio and Laudano are charged with reckless endangerment, along with larceny for getting paid while allegedly not working.

Laudano faces an additional charge of risk of injury to a child for allegedly drinking, then driving with her baby in the patrol car.

Dimeglio, a veteran officer, will seek a court rehabilitation program that could lead to his charges being dropped.

The attorney for officer Laudano told the judge his client will likely do the same.

Accelerated rehabilitation is a program for first-time offenders that allows them to avoid a guilty plea or trial and instead serve probation.

If they do so without any criminal violations, the charges are dismissed.

Both officers are suspended while an internal investigation continues. The case is scheduled to return to court May 24.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Connecticut via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.18.21
Foggy and Cold morning
Loss prevention officer tased trying to stop robbery suspect
Mayor Val Carr died after a two-month battle with COVID-19.
Woodland Park mayor dies following battle with COVID-19
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Latest News

An Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation employee posted pictures to Facebook showing...
Oklahoma frozen alligators
A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign...
Planned Parenthood sues to block South Carolina abortion ban
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
AP source: Cruz on vacation in Mexico as storm slams Texas
Former Sen. Bob Dole announced his cancer diagnosis on
Bob Dole says he’s been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer