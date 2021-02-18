Advertisement

2 Dallas officers shot and wounded while responding to call

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital...
A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:07 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas police chief says two officers have been shot and wounded while responding to a shooting call in a residential neighborhood.

A police department statement says the two were shot Thursday morning and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Dallas Chief Eddie Garcia says both are expected to recover.

He said the officers were met with gunfire as soon as they arrived on the scene.

He says the search for the suspect is ongoing, but they believe the suspect is still in the area.

Garcia didn’t say what happened to prompt the call that brought the officers to the scene or describe the shooting suspect.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2.18.21
Better Days Ahead
Loss prevention officer tased trying to stop robbery suspect
Mayor Val Carr died after a two-month battle with COVID-19.
Woodland Park mayor dies following battle with COVID-19
Veteran David Allen and his wife, Olymphia Allen, claim an employee at Chick-fil-A mocked him...
Ariz. veteran claims Chick-fil-A receipt mocked his weight
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Latest News

Several vehicles including three semis were involved in two separate crashes by the Larkspur...
3 cars, 3 semis collide in I-25 ‘gap,’ force interstate shutdown at Larkspur
Jeremy Heskett, of Boston, prepares to pour gasoline at a Shell gas station, Thursday, Feb. 18,...
Experts: Gulf freeze may boost gas prices, but only briefly
North Carolina deputies help rescue a baby owl.
North Carolina deputies help rescue baby owl
FILE - In this Friday, March 27, 2020 file photo, William Samuels delivers caskets to the...
US life expectancy drops a year in pandemic, most since WWII