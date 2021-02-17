Advertisement

Young Florida boy escapes trash truck blade thanks to driver

A young Florida boy was nearly crushed inside a garbage truck when the can he was hiding in was...
A young Florida boy was nearly crushed inside a garbage truck when the can he was hiding in was emptied into it, but the driver was monitoring and saw something unusual drop in. So, he stopped the blade and called 911.(Source: Waste Connections South Florida via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:48 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A young Florida boy was nearly crushed inside a garbage truck when the can he was hiding in was emptied into the truck.

The boy told Tampa television station WFLA that he thought he was going to become a “mashed potato.”

The driver was monitoring the truck and saw something unusual drop in. He stopped the blade and called 911.

We’d like to give a huge shout out to frontline worker Waldo Fidele from our location in Tampa, Florida. Waldo, thank...

Posted by Waste Connections on Friday, February 12, 2021

The boy was playing outside his grandmother’s house when he decided to hide in the can. His grandmother was thankful for the driver’s quick reaction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colorado Springs Police Department Mobile Command Center at the scene of a standoff in...
No police or neighbors injured during standoff in Briargate
Woodland Park Mayor dies after battle with COVID-19.
Woodland Park Mayor dies following battle with COVID-19
King Soopers offering COVID-19 vaccines.
Colorado King Soopers will offer additional COVID-19 vaccines
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver and Widefield High School alum Vincent Jackson found dead
Police outside Fort Carson gate two following a deadly shooting on the morning of Nov. 4, 2020.
Police involved in deadly shooting outside Fort Carson were justified, DA’s office finds

Latest News

The frigid temperatures and merciless winds have power out to communities, particularly those...
Severe weather leaves tens of millions under winter storm warnings, watches
This undated photo provided by Ruth Goldman shows Fran Goldman, a 90-year-old who couldn't be...
Seattle woman, 90, walks 6 miles through snow for vaccine
Of those animals, 40 were dogs and 25 were parakeets, rabbits and other animals.
100 animals die from smoke inhalation in Indianapolis pet store fire
Temperatures are warmer, but more snow is coming
Snow returns this afternoon & evening