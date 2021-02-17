Advertisement

Woodland Park Mayor dies following battle with COVID-19

Woodland Park Mayor dies after battle with COVID-19.
Woodland Park Mayor dies after battle with COVID-19.(Woodland Park Government)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 8:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr has died following a battle with COVID-19. Interim City Manager Michael Lawson tells KKTV Carr passed away Tuesday.

Carr had been sick since early January. Our news partners at The Gazette report that Mayor Pro Tem Hilary Labarre announced Carr was absent from the council’s regular meeting on February 5 because he was in the hospital battling the virus.

Lawson said Labarre will be the chief elected official in the city for the time being.

“The Council will be evaluating its next steps in the next few days. Per our City Charter, the Council can appoint a new mayor or resort to a special election,” said Lawson. “No decision has yet been made on that front.”

The council is set to meet this Thursday, February 18.

The city is requesting privacy for Carr’s family. According to Lawson, a celebration of life service is expected to be held later this year.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the Mayor’s family request donations be made to the Teller Senior Coalition or Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.

Carr was elected to his position in April of 2020.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colorado Springs Police Department Mobile Command Center at the scene of a standoff in...
No police or neighbors injured during standoff in Briargate
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver and Widefield High School alum Vincent Jackson found dead
Temperatures are warmer, but more snow is coming
Snow develops Wednesday afternoon & evening
William Sopp. Photo courtesy of Patricia Sopp.
Colorado Springs career firefighter dies after battling COVID-19
King Soopers offering COVID-19 vaccines.
Colorado King Soopers will offer additional COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Loss prevention officer tased trying to stop robbery suspect
Temperatures are warmer, but more snow is coming
Snow develops Wednesday afternoon & evening
Japan's first coronavirus vaccinations have been given to health workers, starting a campaign...
Japan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive amid supply worry
Colorado's weekly vaccine shipment has been delayed because of winter weather.
Winter weather delays Colorado’s vaccine shipment