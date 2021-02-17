Woodland Park Mayor dies following battle with COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr has died following a battle with COVID-19. Interim City Manager Michael Lawson tells KKTV Carr passed away Tuesday.

Carr had been sick since early January. Our news partners at The Gazette report that Mayor Pro Tem Hilary Labarre announced Carr was absent from the council’s regular meeting on February 5 because he was in the hospital battling the virus.

Lawson said Labarre will be the chief elected official in the city for the time being.

“The Council will be evaluating its next steps in the next few days. Per our City Charter, the Council can appoint a new mayor or resort to a special election,” said Lawson. “No decision has yet been made on that front.”

The council is set to meet this Thursday, February 18.

The city is requesting privacy for Carr’s family. According to Lawson, a celebration of life service is expected to be held later this year.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the Mayor’s family request donations be made to the Teller Senior Coalition or Teller County Regional Animal Shelter.

Carr was elected to his position in April of 2020.

