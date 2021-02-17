Advertisement

Warming fire suspected cause in Pueblo house fire

A warming fire is the suspected cause of a fire that started inside a vacant home on Feb. 16,...
A warming fire is the suspected cause of a fire that started inside a vacant home on Feb. 16, 2021.(Jesus Jaramillo)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters suspect transients trying to take refuge from the cold inadvertently started a house fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to a home in the area of 11th and Greenwood around 7 p.m. Video footage from an 11 News viewer shows the structure engulfed in flames as crews worked to get the blaze extinguished. Part of the structure collapsed in the fire.

Capt. Woody Percival with the Pueblo Fire Department told 11 News no one was living in the home, and he believes squatters may have been using the house to stay warm. An investigation has been delayed due to the partial structure collapse; crews haven’t been able to get inside safely.

While battling the first fire, firefighters were called to a second house fire elsewhere in the city. The department was “able to handle both fire issues,” Percival said.

At this time of year, it’s not uncommon for the homeless population to seek shelter in empty buildings to keep out of the cold, but Percival says the warming fires can be dangerous to both the homeless and people living nearby. He urges neighbors to contact the Pueblo Fire Department if they spot any activity in a building that should be vacant.

No one was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colorado Springs Police Department Mobile Command Center at the scene of a standoff in...
No police or neighbors injured during standoff in Briargate
Mayor Val Carr died after a two-month battle with COVID-19.
Woodland Park mayor dies following battle with COVID-19
King Soopers offering COVID-19 vaccines.
Colorado King Soopers will offer additional COVID-19 vaccines
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver and Widefield High School alum Vincent Jackson found dead
Police outside Fort Carson gate two following a deadly shooting on the morning of Nov. 4, 2020.
Police involved in deadly shooting outside Fort Carson were justified, DA’s office finds

Latest News

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, admitted to hospital
2.17.21
Snow returns this afternoon & evening
Photo of a MOPS group, taken before the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. temporarily ended...
Mom organization MOPS kicking off live meeting series and offering new ways to stay connected
2.17.21
Snow on the way