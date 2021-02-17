Warming fire suspected cause in Pueblo house fire

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters suspect transients trying to take refuge from the cold inadvertently started a house fire Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to a home in the area of 11th and Greenwood around 7 p.m. Video footage from an 11 News viewer shows the structure engulfed in flames as crews worked to get the blaze extinguished. Part of the structure collapsed in the fire.

Capt. Woody Percival with the Pueblo Fire Department told 11 News no one was living in the home, and he believes squatters may have been using the house to stay warm. An investigation has been delayed due to the partial structure collapse; crews haven’t been able to get inside safely.

While battling the first fire, firefighters were called to a second house fire elsewhere in the city. The department was “able to handle both fire issues,” Percival said.

At this time of year, it’s not uncommon for the homeless population to seek shelter in empty buildings to keep out of the cold, but Percival says the warming fires can be dangerous to both the homeless and people living nearby. He urges neighbors to contact the Pueblo Fire Department if they spot any activity in a building that should be vacant.

No one was injured in the fire.

