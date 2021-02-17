Advertisement

Search for missing snowmobiler after avalanche

(Office of Emergency Management for San Juan County)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAND, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Avalanche information Center says a snowmobiler is missing after an avalanche near Ruby Mountain near the Never Summer Range. That’s southeast of Rand in northern Colorado.

It happened on Tuesday. The CAIC says other members of the rider’s group searched for him before calling the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for help. Jackson County Search and Rescue searched for the missing person last night but could not find them.

Searches resumed on Wednesday with the help of other search and rescue volunteers and avalanche dogs.

The avalanche was on a northeast facing slope about 11,000 feet. Early reports describe the riders traveling across the slope more than once before the avalanche.

The CAIC says avalanches are breaking much wider than they used to. Two people were killed over the weekend in avalanches. This year at least 25 people have been killed in avalanches across the U.S.

