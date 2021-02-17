Mom organization MOPS kicking off live meeting series and offering new ways to stay connected

DENVER (KKTV) - Mothers of Preschoolers is back on the comeback trail!

One year into the pandemic, the organization -- better known as MOPS -- is finding new ways to keep moms connected and engaged.

Starting Wednesday and running once a month through May, MOPS International is hosting its biggest meetings ever, available to moms across the globe and 100 percent free! Dubbed “The Comeback Tour,” MOPS described the meeting series as “a cross between MOMcon and your favorite MOPS meeting.”

“Whether your group can meet in-person or not – we’re creating some incredible opportunities for you, comin’ in hot on Facebook Live, YouTube Live and other platforms starting again Feb. 17. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the latest updates,” the organization said on its website.

Wednesday event starts at 10 a.m. MOPS offered the following suggestions for attendees to get the most out of the tour:

“While The Comeback Tour is completely free and perfectly fine to watch alone, we are firm believers in making connection a priority. If your MOPS group is still able to meet in person, that’s great news! However, if your MOPS group isn’t meeting or you’re not part of a group, here are some other options for gathering: If all are comfortable and it is within your community’s safety guidelines, gather a small group of friends at a home, backyard or park twice per month. You can watch each event together, or you can watch it separately and plan another time to meet.”

Further out on the horizon, MOPS says it is offering a new way for moms to get together. Starting this fall, “Mama Meetup” online communities will be available for anyone not already part of a MOPS group or whose group is still not meeting in person. The communities are intended to be small -- just eight to 12 people -- and will meet twice a month online to discuss the latest live event and get some girl time!

“These groups fit specific needs, so there’s something for every mom. There are groups for working moms, moms of special needs children, stay-at-home moms, etc. The groups are free to join with a MOPS membership,” a spokesperson for the organization said.

More information can be found here.

MOPS offers programs for moms in all stages of life, from pregnancy to grandparenting. For more information or to join, click here.

