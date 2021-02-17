Loss prevention officer tased trying to stop robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested a man after they say he robbed a store with a weapon and injured a loss prevention officer.

Police say on Tuesday just after 6 P.M. officers responded to the Best Buy off of North Academy Boulevard for a robbery.

They say a man attempted to steal merchandise from the store and when he was leaving was confronted by a loss prevention officer. Officers say a brief struggle happened, and that’s when the officer was tased by the suspect with a stun gun.

Colorado Springs Officers arrived and saw a man matching the description of the suspect running through the parking lot. After a short chase police arrested Fernandez Matthews.

