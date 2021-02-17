Advertisement

Jokic’s 43 Points not enough in Boston

Nuggets snap three game win streak to start road trip.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) - Jaylen Brown had 27 points and eight assists to help the Boston Celtics withstand a 43-point night from Nikola Jokic and beat the Denver Nuggets 112-99. Jayson Tatum added 21 points and eight assists as Boston bounced back following two anemic performances in back-to-back losses to Detroit and Washington - the Eastern Conference’s bottom two teams. It was Jokic’s third 40-point game of the season. Jamal Murray added 25 points but Denver had its three-game winning streak snapped. The Nuggets were extremely short-handed playing without five rotation players, including Paul Millsap (left knee sprain) and Monte Morris (right shoulder strain).

