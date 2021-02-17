Governor Polis addresses pandemic, promotes new legislation in State of the State

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis touched on many subjects during his State of the State speech on Wednesday. First and foremost was the response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“We’ve endured loneliness. We’ve put off joyous weddings and birthdays and graduations. We’ve worn our masks to save lives and to keep our economy going,” Polis said near the beginning of his address.

After reviewing the struggles Coloradans have endured during the pandemic, he took a more optimistic tone when he talked about the future.

“When the immediate crisis ends, and it will end soon, we’re not forced to go back to exactly how things were before,” Polis said. “Here in Colorado, we have the boldness to imagine a better future. And we have the ability to bring it to life.”

Polis also took the time to recognize the work of Colorado’s healthcare workers, teachers, and firefighters who battled record setting flames in Colorado this past year.

From there, he transitioned into talks about new legislation he wants to pursue. That included tax reform. Polis wants to eliminate the business personal property tax, double the earned income tax credit, create a new child tax credit for families, and stop taxing social security benefits. He also mentioned reducing the prices of prescription drugs.

In a press conference following his address, the Governor said he is working with lawmakers on a stimulus plan that could be worth $1 billion. He said that figure could change based on talks moving forward.

