Advertisement

Complaint against Denver mayor over holiday travel dismissed

Photo courtesy: Official Facebook page for Mayor Michael B. Hancock @5280Mayor
Photo courtesy: Official Facebook page for Mayor Michael B. Hancock @5280Mayor (KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - The Denver Board of Ethics has unanimously dismissed an ethics complaint that was filed after the mayor of Denver flew to Texas for Thanksgiving despite urging city residents to avoid travel over the holidays because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Denver Post reported Wednesday that Board Chairman Joseph Michaels acknowledged that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock’s actions were concerning and disappointed or angered city residents.

But he also said the board found that the Democratic mayor had not specifically violated the city’s code of ethics. Michaels added: “This board certainly does not condone that travel.”

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colorado Springs Police Department Mobile Command Center at the scene of a standoff in...
No police or neighbors injured during standoff in Briargate
Mayor Val Carr died after a two-month battle with COVID-19.
Woodland Park mayor dies following battle with COVID-19
Loss prevention officer tased trying to stop robbery suspect
KKTV Midday weather 2.17.21
Snow returns this afternoon & evening
King Soopers offering COVID-19 vaccines.
Colorado King Soopers will offer additional COVID-19 vaccines

Latest News

Search for missing snowmobiler after avalanche
Children's Hospital addresses concerning rise in abuse related hospitalizations during pandemic
Children's Hospital addresses concerning rise in abuse related hospitalizations during pandemic
Gov. Jared Polis during the State of the State address on Feb. 17, 2021.
Governor Polis addresses pandemic, promotes new legislation in State of the State
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
EXPLAINER: How will we know we’ve reached herd immunity?