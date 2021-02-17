Clutch Kadri scores with 41 seconds left, Avalanche edge Vegas 3-2

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nazem Kadri scored with 41 seconds left in regulation, lifting the Colorado Avalanche past the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2. Moments after Marc-Andre Fleury stopped Mikko Rantanen’s backhand with 45.3 seconds left, the Avalanche got the better end of a faceoff from the right circle, eventually setting up Kadri, who was able to lift a loose puck into the net for his second game-winner of the season. The teams split the first two of four games during a nine-day stretch, with the third scheduled for Lake Tahoe on Saturday in an outdoor setting.

We just wanna watch this game winner over and over, please. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/sj1hXcN9hJ — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) February 17, 2021

2/16/2021 11:27:02 PM (GMT -7:00)

