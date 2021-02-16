Advertisement

‘Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!’ in Kentucky

By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – It’s not quite an Olympic sport, but the road crews in Kentucky are still pretty proud of it.

Faced with a winter storm, the state’s snowplows were out tackling the challenge.

A video from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet shows seven plows staggered across Interstate 75 in Fayette County, pushing the snow from the outside lane to the inside shoulder.

“Synchronized snow plowing is a thing!” says a tweet from the department’s official Twitter account. “Removing snow from the barrier wall keeps the left shoulder clear for emergency use & keeps drainage boxes unclogged.”

Ice, sleet and snow fell in the area Monday and Tuesday.

