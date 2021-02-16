Overnight standoff in Briargate neighborhood; shelter-in-place order lifted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An hours-long standoff in the Briargate neighborhood appears to be wrapping up, with police confirming a shelter-in-place status has been lifted.

It’s unclear if officers have made contact with the subject of the standoff, but starting around 6:15 a.m., police began reopening streets and lifted the safety order.

The ordeal started around 2 a.m. when police began receiving calls from neighbors reporting gunshots coming from a home in the 2400 block of Linenhall Court, near Chapel Hills Drive and Briargate Parkway. The resident barricaded themselves inside their home when police arrived, and officers sent an alert to neighbors at 2:49 a.m. advising them to stay inside.

Early on in the standoff, an officer told 11 News they’d wait the suspect out as long as they needed.

There have been no confirmed reports of shots fired since police arrived, but the suspect is believed to have several weapons inside their house.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.

