Nearly 100,000 in El Paso County have received at least 1 vaccine dose, but many 70+ still waiting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County is nearing a major milestone: nearly 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in arms.

But even while this number is reason for optimism in the face of the nearly yearlong pandemic, many 70 and older still don’t have their shots.

Gov. Jared Polis has long said that demographic is a priority in the vaccination rollout, setting a goal of 70 percent in the age group having a vaccination by the end of the month.

But with just 13 days left in the month, less than half of those 70 and older in El Paso County have been vaccinated.

11 News asked viewers Monday whether they or a loved one were still waiting on a vaccine. Many said they or someone close to them were.

“My mother is 98 and still waiting,” one woman said.

“My husband and I are both over 70 and still have not received the vaccine. I am on two lists and my husband are on three,” another told 11 News.

Another person said their 94-year-old mother did get a vaccine, but it took five weeks and registering her with eight providers to get it.

Colorado is currently in phase 1B.2, which gives educators, child care workers, school support staff, and Coloradans 65-69 eligibility for the vaccine. Health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, moderate-risk health care workers, first responders, and Coloradans over 70 were all eligible in earlier phases and are still receiving vaccines even as more people are included in the rollout.

Some have questioned why the state is moving on to more groups when the first groups aren’t done. Polis addressed the question during a news conference last week.

“If we limited vaccines only to those 70 and up, we would not be able to deploy vaccines fast enough. Vaccines would sit on shelves in Colorado. As you get towards that latter half of any group, you need to open up the next group so that you don’t create a bottleneck demand.”

The governor said during the same briefing that the state remains on pace to vaccinate every senior over 70 who wants it by the last day of February.

To date, here is where El Paso County stands as of Monday:

Over the Valentine’s Day weekend, Centura Health gave out nearly 2,300 first doses at the Broadmoor World Arena in a single day. The second day of the event was postponed until next weekend due to the extreme cold.

The tight supply has led to difficult choices.

“It hurts me to see people where they have their 98-year-old grandmother and they still don’t have the vaccine. That should not be,” said Lisa Morgan, who told 11 News her parents had finally gotten their first dose late last week after being on several lists.

But Morgan, a cancer patient, is still waiting for hers.

“Originally, I was with the 65 and up group, and then we got pushed back because they decided to do the teachers first, and you know, I don’t know who else is going to be first in front of us?”

Local health workers say they are going as quickly as they’re able. Matthews-Vu Medical Group says 1,200 people 70+ are on their waitlist, while UCHealth says they’ve sent appointment invites to almost everyone 70 and older signed up through their portal.

“We are constantly sending out invites every day, twice a day, so that we can make sure our schedules are full and we can help people get vaccinated. ... We’re seeing 1,700 on a consistent basis now for the last week and a half,” said Carolyn Carroll-Flynn, an operations manager at a UCHealth vaccine clinic.

Carroll-Flynn says she expects to greatly increase availability as the supply goes up. And that could be happening sooner than we think -- leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has predicted there could be enough doses for the general public to begin vaccinations by April, with most Americans inoculated by mid to late summer.

“By the time we get to April, that would be what I call for lack of better wording, open season. Namely, virtually everybody and anybody in any category can start to get vaccinated,” he said last week.

The governor says phase 1B.3, which starts in just over two weeks, will include Coloradans 16-64 with two or more high-risk conditions, as well as frontline essential workers.

