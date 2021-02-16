Advertisement

Kroger to sell smartphone COVID antigen test

The price hasn’t been announced yet
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:33 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kroger is hoping you’ll soon be able to take a COVID-19 antigen test at home and then get the results on your phone.

The grocery chain says Gauss and Cellex developed the smartphone-enabled test.

Once it’s approved by the Food and Drug Administration, Kroger plans to sell it online and at pharmacies.

The company hasn’t announced the price yet.

Here’s how the test works:

  1. Collect a nasal swab
  2. Wait 15 minutes.
  3. Scan the rapid test on the app
  4. Get results

To fulfill legal reporting requirements, the app will share the results with public health agencies.

Kroger says Gauss can produce up to 30 million tests per month once they’re approved.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Former NFL receiver and Widefield High School alum Vincent Jackson found dead
2.16.21
Warmer day ahead
William Sopp. Photo courtesy of Patricia Sopp.
Colorado Springs career firefighter dies after battling COVID-19
Nick Kunselman and Stephanie Hart-Grizzell. The high schoolers' murder remains unsolved more...
$100,000 reward announced for information in unsolved double-slaying of Colorado teens on Valentine’s Day 21 years ago
Smoke can be seen from a distance at a homeless camp Feb. 15, 2021. The fire started as a...
Firefighters extinguish fire at homeless camp off I-25

Latest News

North Carolina authorities say at least three people are dead and 10 others were injured after...
3 dead, 10 injured as North Carolina tornado levels homes
FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.,...
Democratic congressman sues Trump over role in Capitol riot
Kroger plans to sell a smartphone-enabled, at-home COVID-19 antigen test once it's approved by...
Smartphone antigen test to be sold by Kroger
Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately,...
Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway