Fremont County moving to level blue on the COVID-19 dial

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Effective Wednesday, Fremont County is moving down a level on the state’s COVID-19 dial!

The county’s virus cases and hospitalizations have declined sharply in recent weeks, making it eligible for “level blue,” the second-lowest status on the dial.

“The lifting of restrictions by CDPHE is a result of the hard work Fremont County residents are doing to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” said Kayla Marler, Fremont County Public Health director. “We need to remember that the pandemic is not over yet and continue practicing preventative measures such as wearing a mask, practice social distancing and frequent hand washing in order to get to the next level which is ‘Protect our Neighbors.’”

Under level blue, counties are afforded quite a bit of freedom relative to the higher levels on the dial. Counties are eligible for both indoor and outdoor site-specific variances, are allowed to increase capacity in places such as restaurants, gyms, indoor events and entertainment, group sports and camps, and are permitted a later last call for alcohol (though bars remain closed unless they fall under restaurant status). Click here for a full list of capacity restrictions at each level.

The state determines whether a county can move up or down a level based on three metrics (below information is from the Colorado health department):

New cases: How much the virus is circulating in a county.

Percent positivity : Whether there is sufficient COVID-19 testing to capture the level of virus transmission.

Impact on hospitalizations: Whether hospitalizations are increasing, stable, or declining.

As of Tuesday, the county’s one-week cumulative incident rate is 180.5, the positivity rate is 2.6 percent, and hospitalizations have been stable or declining for the last nine days.

“The Fremont County officials are aware and attuned to the burden these restrictions place on our businesses and community. We sincerely appreciate everyone’s continued efforts and cooperation to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the county said in a news release Tuesday.

Click here to see where each county falls on the dial.

