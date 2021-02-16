Advertisement

Colorado Springs ranked in top 10 “Emerging Destinations” list

Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs has earned the number 7 spot in TripAdvisor’s list ranking the top 25 emerging destinations in the world.

It was part of the TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best 2021 ranking. The list is published annually and uses reviews, ratings, and saves from travelers worldwide to “spotlight the very best.”

Colorado Springs ranking is one of only two U.S. destinations that made the list. Panama City Beach, Florida was ranked second.

TripAdvisor describes Colorado Springs as, “A crossroads for historians, sportsmen, architects, artists and gourmands, Colorado Springs offers a delightful mix of Western charms. Sunny skies and crisp mountain air make it a perfect place for a golf outing, extreme sports or a picnic in one of the many, many well-maintained parks.”

They said the “Don’t Miss” attractions are Garden of the Gods, Old Colorado City Historic District, and Red Rock Canyon.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers released a statement today saying, “Consistently seeing Colorado Springs recognized in national – and international – rankings not only speaks to the magnificent beauty of our City, but also to our welcoming nature and our adventurous spirit. He went on to say the city “has always been a wonderful place to visit, but with the return of tourism in 2021, we have more to offer than ever before. We look forward to the grand opening of the new Visitor Center on the summit of Pikes Peak and the return of the Cog Railway this spring, plus the award-winning U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.”

For a full look at the list click here: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-EmergingDestinations

